Daily Sitka Sentinel

PASSING TRADITION – Haida master weaver Delores Churchill helps Mary Bernhardt make a traditional cedar hat Thursday at University of Alaska Southeast Sitka Campus. Churchill, an adjunct instructor from Ketchikan, is finishing a two-week weaving class this weekend. Churchill learned weaving from her mother, Selina Peratrovich, who was also an internationally-renowned weaver. In recent years Churchill has offered at least one class during the academic year in Sitka. She may teach an additional class here this summer. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)