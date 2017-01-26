Daily Sitka Sentinel

SEARHC kid laughing - landscape
TEACHING PERSPECTIVE – Sitka artist Norm Campbell helps Daniel Moreno, 9, make a perspective drawing of a penny in Dianne Chong's Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School class Tuesday afternoon. Campbell is in the classroom as part of a two-week Teacher Training Residency program, organized by the Sitka Fine Arts Camp and the Sitka School District. There will be 13 artists teaching in the schools this year, in the fields of visual arts, writing, dance, Native culture and drama. Artists work with teachers to design class work. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

January 25, 2017, Community Happenings
26 Jan 2017 00:35

Applications Due Feb. 15 For UAS Scholarships The deadline for University of Alaska Southeast scho [ ... ]

Assembly Votes Hike In Sales Tax Limit
26 Jan 2017 00:32

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The City and Borough Assembly took the first step Tuesda [ ... ]

‘Broadway Night’ to Light Up Sitka Stage
26 Jan 2017 00:30

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer A jazz ensemble playing Rodgers and Hammerstein. A ba [ ... ]

Lawsuit on Landslide Adds City as Defendant
25 Jan 2017 23:47

By Sentinel Staff Superior Court Judge David George on Monday approved a motion by Sound Developmen [ ... ]

January 25, 2017 Police Blotter
25 Jan 2017 23:13

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 24 At 7 a. [ ... ]

January 24, 2017, Community Happenings
25 Jan 2017 00:13

Open Mic Benefit Slated Jan. 29 Sitka Folk will host a benefit open mic at the Larkspur Cafe on Su [ ... ]

Higher Sales Tax Cap On Assembly Agenda
25 Jan 2017 00:13

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer An ordinance to charge sales tax on purchases up to $12, [ ... ]

Food Truck Training To Help Sitka Youths
25 Jan 2017 00:12

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Youth Advocates of Sitka students will soon be peddli [ ... ]

Schmitt Writes Grants In New Police Position
25 Jan 2017 00:09

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Former Police Chief Sheldon Schmitt is back at work at t [ ... ]

January 24, 2017 Police Blotter
25 Jan 2017 00:07

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 23 An ambu [ ... ]

January 23, 2017, Community Happenings
24 Jan 2017 00:16

Sesquicentennial Planning Tuesday Local agencies, community organizations and individuals interest [ ... ]

Sitka Women’s March Draws Heavy Turnout
24 Jan 2017 00:04

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Forget the knitted pink “pussy hat.” Amy Kane sho [ ... ]

Winning Weekend for Baskeball Teams
23 Jan 2017 23:40

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor It was a victorious weekend for the Sitka and Mt. Ed [ ... ]

January 23, 2017 Police Blotter
23 Jan 2017 23:02

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 20 A driver complained abo [ ... ]

Sitka Wins Vs. Homer, MEHS Falls to KayHi
21 Jan 2017 02:22

  By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor Thursday was a big night for basketball in Sitka [ ... ]

Red Riding Hood – as Told by Sitka Celtic Dance
21 Jan 2017 02:16

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Once upon a time, a long time ago, Little Red Riding Hoo [ ... ]

Miyasato Quits Position On STA Council
21 Jan 2017 01:48

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Benjamen Miyasato has resigned from his seat on the S [ ... ]

Sitkans at Inaugural See the Trump Divide
21 Jan 2017 01:47

  By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Two Sitka residents ended up on opposite sides of [ ... ]

January 20, 2017, Community Happenings
21 Jan 2017 00:39

Martial Arts at Hames Center Hames Center martial arts will hold a two-part Brazilian jiu-jitsu wo [ ... ]

January 20, 2017 Police Blotter
20 Jan 2017 22:44

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 19 A cat was left at the s [ ... ]

Budget Is Job One For Sitka Legislators
20 Jan 2017 00:37

By SHANNON HAUGLAND and BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka’s two legislators are fee [ ... ]

Sitka Has Outage After Relay Fails
19 Jan 2017 23:46

By Sentinel Staff About 80 percent of Sitka was without power for more than two hours early this mo [ ... ]

January 19, 2017 Police Blotter
19 Jan 2017 21:35

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 18  A resident said a cal [ ... ]

Wolves Best Braves in Opener
18 Jan 2017 23:52

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor For a fan, Tuesday night’s Sitka versus Mt. Edgecu [ ... ]

