Daily Sitka Sentinel

NEW BUILDING, NEW YEAR – Sharyn Ferrick hangs up decorations at Harrigan Centennial Hall this afternoon in preparation for a new year's eve party. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

Money Matters Were Sitka’s Big Story (Headache) ...
31 Dec 2016 00:23

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city’s challenge of making ends meet – or “kee [ ... ]

The Year in Sports: Sitka Athletes Win Titles, Sav...
31 Dec 2016 00:09

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and TOM HESSE Sentinel Staff For Sitka athletes, 2016 was a year where heroic [ ... ]

Past to Come Into Play at New Year's Gala
31 Dec 2016 00:08

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writers Sitkans are being invited to go [ ... ]

December 30, 2016 Police Blotter
30 Dec 2016 22:28

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 29 At 1:45 [ ... ]

6 Taken Off Grounded Boat
30 Dec 2016 22:28

By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew medevacked an injured woman, and  [ ... ]

December 30, 2016 Community Happenings
30 Dec 2016 18:13

Bank Donates $10K to Aid Crisis Center First National Bank Alaska is donating $10,000 to Abused W [ ... ]

December 29, 2016 Police Blotter
29 Dec 2016 23:49

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 28 Officer [ ... ]

Verstovia Trail Hit by Winter
29 Dec 2016 23:48

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer As one of Sitka’s most popular outdoor recreation area [ ... ]

Bird Count Attracts Eagle-Eyed Volunteers
29 Dec 2016 23:47

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer When Victoria Vosburg and Jen Cedarleaf took over organ [ ... ]

December 29, 2016 Community Happenings
29 Dec 2016 17:50

SJ Museum Sets New Year’s Hours The Sheldon Jackson Museum will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in [ ... ]

House Coalition Sets New Budget Process
29 Dec 2016 00:11

By Sentinel Staff When the Legislature convcenes on Jan. 17 the House Finance Committee will implem [ ... ]

Tribe Protests Effects Of New Electric Policy
29 Dec 2016 00:09

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka Tribe of Alaska has asked the Sitka Assembly to r [ ... ]

Assembly Postpones IFQ Plan for Jan. 24
29 Dec 2016 00:09

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Assembly made quick work of the agenda at its final  [ ... ]

December 28, 2016 Police Blotter
28 Dec 2016 22:18

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 27 A resident reported los [ ... ]

December 28, 2016 Community Happenings
28 Dec 2016 18:29

Services Set For Dorothy Tsonis At St. Michael’s Services have been scheduled for Dorothy Logor [ ... ]

December 27, 2016 Police Blotter
27 Dec 2016 23:04

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 23 A Pantech cell phone wa [ ... ]

Plan for Fish Quotas For City Faces Delay
27 Dec 2016 23:03

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Consideration of an item on tonight’s Assembly agenda  [ ... ]

December 23, 2016 Community Happenings
23 Dec 2016 23:50

Health Classes to Begin in January The Hames Center and SPT are excited to announce a new FREE ser [ ... ]

Local Hospitals Sign Plan on Co-op Talks
23 Dec 2016 00:06

By Sentinel Staff SEARHC and Sitka Community Hospital announced today that both organizations have  [ ... ]

New Chief Outlines Challenges to Police
23 Dec 2016 00:06

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka Police Department may be facing a number of ch [ ... ]

December 22, 2016 Police Blotter
22 Dec 2016 21:26

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 21 At 8:15 a.m. a resident [ ... ]

December 22, 2016 Community Happenings
22 Dec 2016 20:42

ANS Meets Dec. 27 Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 4 meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in th [ ... ]

Commission Approves New Alice Island Lots
22 Dec 2016 00:12

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A Shee Atika project to open up a 2.5-acre parcel of pro [ ... ]

December 21, Letters to the Editor
21 Dec 2016 21:41

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 20 A wallet was turned in. [ ... ]

