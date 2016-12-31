Daily Sitka Sentinel

NEW BUILDING, NEW YEAR – Sharyn Ferrick hangs up decorations at Harrigan Centennial Hall this afternoon in preparation for a new year's eve party. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city’s challenge of making ends meet – or “kee [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and TOM HESSE Sentinel Staff For Sitka athletes, 2016 was a year where heroic [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writers Sitkans are being invited to go [ ... ]
Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 29 At 1:45 [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew medevacked an injured woman, and [ ... ]
Bank Donates $10K to Aid Crisis Center First National Bank Alaska is donating $10,000 to Abused W [ ... ]
Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 28 Officer [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer As one of Sitka’s most popular outdoor recreation area [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer When Victoria Vosburg and Jen Cedarleaf took over organ [ ... ]
SJ Museum Sets New Year’s Hours The Sheldon Jackson Museum will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff When the Legislature convcenes on Jan. 17 the House Finance Committee will implem [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Sitka Tribe of Alaska has asked the Sitka Assembly to r [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Assembly made quick work of the agenda at its final [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 27 A resident reported los [ ... ]
Services Set For Dorothy Tsonis At St. Michael’s Services have been scheduled for Dorothy Logor [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 23 A Pantech cell phone wa [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Consideration of an item on tonight’s Assembly agenda [ ... ]
Health Classes to Begin in January The Hames Center and SPT are excited to announce a new FREE ser [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff SEARHC and Sitka Community Hospital announced today that both organizations have [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka Police Department may be facing a number of ch [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 21 At 8:15 a.m. a resident [ ... ]
ANS Meets Dec. 27 Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 4 meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in th [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A Shee Atika project to open up a 2.5-acre parcel of pro [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 20 A wallet was turned in. [ ... ]
