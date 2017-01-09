Daily Sitka Sentinel

Alaska Airlines
CHRISTMAS EVE – Father Michael Oleksa gives the St. Michael's Orthodox Cathedral star a spin this morning at the cathedral following a divine liturgy service celebrating the birth of Jesus. Today is Christmas eve on the Julian calendar, which is used by the Orthodox Church. The public is invited to St. Michael's for a tour 5 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed by public caroling. Carolers sing and follow a member of the congregation who carries the star while spinning it. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)

January 9, 2017 Community Happenings
09 Jan 2017 19:50

  Library Group To Meet Jan. 11 The city Library Commission will meet 6:30 Wednesday, Jan. 11, a [ ... ]

Sitka Tradition Partners Music and Dancers
07 Jan 2017 00:34

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer Contra dance callers, musicians and dancers say they nev [ ... ]

Crews Repair Two Broken Water Lines
07 Jan 2017 00:31

By Sentinel Staff City and state crews were called out this week after water lines broke at the air [ ... ]

Wanted:Volunteer Planners; Box Provided
07 Jan 2017 00:29

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city of Sitka is inviting you to host your own party [ ... ]

Sitka Author Brings Tlingit Stories to Kids
07 Jan 2017 00:28

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer In her 20 years as an elementary school teacher in Si [ ... ]

January 6, 2017 Police Blotter
06 Jan 2017 22:51

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 5 At 11:20 [ ... ]

January 6, 2017 Community Happenings
06 Jan 2017 20:10

White E Sets Sale The White Elephant store will have a half-price sale on all items with a green ta [ ... ]

Sitka’s First Baby of 2017 Makes Big Arrival
05 Jan 2017 23:19

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer Robyn Schlins and Kamden Johnson knew their baby girl [ ... ]

January 5, 2017 Police Blotter
05 Jan 2017 21:56

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 5 At 7:25 a.m. a caller as [ ... ]

January 5, 2017 Community Happenings
05 Jan 2017 21:55

STA to Present Parents Program Sitka Tribe of Alaska will present a program ‘‘Motherhood is Sa [ ... ]

Braves Basketball Teams Back at It
05 Jan 2017 00:03

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Sports Editor The Mt. Edgecumbe High School Braves basketball play [ ... ]

Sitkans Like ‘Walkability’ as Planning Goal
04 Jan 2017 23:52

  Work on the Aspen Hotel on Lake Street continues apace this morning. The three-story building  [ ... ]

Alaska’s Two Senators List Committee Posts
04 Jan 2017 23:26

By Sentinel Staff Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced her committee assignments Tuesday after she was swo [ ... ]

January 4, 2017 Police Blotter
04 Jan 2017 23:13

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 3 A resident and a court o [ ... ]

January 4, 2017 Community Happenings
04 Jan 2017 19:42

Pioneers of Alaska To Meet Thursday Sitka Pioneers of Alaska will hold its monthly meeting Thursda [ ... ]

Paperwork Fight Won, Sitka Pot Shop Opens
04 Jan 2017 00:10

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER  Sentinel Staff Writer On the last day of 2016, Sitka’s first legal mariju [ ... ]

Sitka Arts Camp Signups Set New Record
04 Jan 2017 00:05

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka Fine Arts Camp set a new record for camp regis [ ... ]

January 3, 2017 Police Blotter
03 Jan 2017 22:03

The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 30 A tow was arranged for  [ ... ]

January 3, 2017 Community Happenings
03 Jan 2017 21:53

New Arrivals Baby Girl Floyd Amelia Danni Floyd arrived on Christmas Eve, the second child of Nico [ ... ]

Money Matters Were Sitka’s Big Story (Headache) ...
31 Dec 2016 00:23

By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer The city’s challenge of making ends meet – or “kee [ ... ]

The Year in Sports: Sitka Athletes Win Titles, Sav...
31 Dec 2016 00:09

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and TOM HESSE Sentinel Staff For Sitka athletes, 2016 was a year where heroic [ ... ]

Past to Come Into Play at New Year's Gala
31 Dec 2016 00:08

By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER and SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writers Sitkans are being invited to go [ ... ]

December 30, 2016 Police Blotter
30 Dec 2016 22:28

Police Blotter The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Dec. 29 At 1:45 [ ... ]

6 Taken Off Grounded Boat
30 Dec 2016 22:28

By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew medevacked an injured woman, and  [ ... ]

