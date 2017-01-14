Daily Sitka Sentinel

POSITIVE SPIN – Motivational speaker Jesse LeBeau transfers a spinning basketball to fifth-grader Tyler Christner in the gymnasium at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School during an assembly Thursday. LeBeau, who grew up on Gravina Island near Ketchikan, described the inspiring story of overcoming his height disadvantage to become a star basketball player and performer. He is described as one of the world's premiere basketball trick artists, and is regularly featured on TV, film, and international tours. He stars on the kids' Pop TV sitcom "This Just In," which airs Saturday mornings. He also has his own TV show in development, "The LeBeau Show." (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Stuck in Sitka for a long weekend? You can let you [ ... ]
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series about the recent discoveries about the survivors of th [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 12 At 7:13 a.m. a 911 call [ ... ]
Obamarama Set for Jan. 21 Music and dance by local musicians to honor Obama’s work on social jus [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Studies show that about a quarter of Alaskan teens fe [ ... ]
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a three-part series about a project revealing new evidence ab [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff “The School Board’s goals will drive everything we do throughout the district [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff All Sitka schools were closed early today because of the hazards caused by icy st [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 11 At 7:15 a.m. a caller s [ ... ]
Alaska Day Festival Planners to Meet Coordinators for Sitka’s 2017 October Alaska Day Festival [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 10 At 7:52 a.m. a 911 call [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff Starting today, Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s B.J. McGillis Gym will be all adult [ ... ]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past 30 years archaeologist Dave McMahan has done research at scores of ar [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer The Sitka School District unveiled its preliminary fi [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer A municipal quota share program in the commercial halibu [ ... ]
Marine Safety Workshop Set The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will conduct a first aid [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer The Gary Paxton Industrial Park Board has decided to [ ... ]
By SHANNON HAUGLAND Sentinel Staff Writer An ordinance to set fines for driving with a handheld de [ ... ]
The following calls were received by Sitka police by 8 a.m. today: Jan. 9 A large garbage can was [ ... ]
Trapping, Trails Video to be Shown A trapping-awareness presentation is scheduled 7 p.m. Thursda [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter hoisted four people Friday from a disa [ ... ]
By Sentinel Staff The Green Lake hydro plant was returned to service Saturday, nearly three months [ ... ]
Sitka Public Works Department Maintenance and Operations Superintendent Harry Greene watches [ ... ]
By BRIELLE SCHAEFFER Sentinel Staff Writer Members of the Orthodox church in Sitka celebrated Ch [ ... ]
