Daily Sitka Sentinel

TEACHING PERSPECTIVE – Sitka artist Norm Campbell helps Daniel Moreno, 9, make a perspective drawing of a penny in Dianne Chong's Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School class Tuesday afternoon. Campbell is in the classroom as part of a two-week Teacher Training Residency program, organized by the Sitka Fine Arts Camp and the Sitka School District. There will be 13 artists teaching in the schools this year, in the fields of visual arts, writing, dance, Native culture and drama. Artists work with teachers to design class work. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)